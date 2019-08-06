El Paso mayor says Trump will visit Wednesday

Dee Margo, the mayor of El Paso, Texas, said President Trump will visit the city Wednesday in the wake of Saturday's mass shooting at a Walmart that left 21 people dead. Margo said Mr. Trump was "very gracious" when he called Sunday, and offered to help in any way needed.

"It was a brief call," the mayor said. "Nothing overly specific. I made no request at that time, I said we're waiting to see what settles. He's coming out here on Wednesday."

Margo said he is welcoming the president to the city as a part of his formal duties. The White House has not yet commented on or confirmed that Mr. Trump is making the trip.

The El Paso shooting is being treated as a case of domestic terrorism. On Monday morning, Mr. Trump condemned "white supremacy" and "bigotry."

"In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America," the president said in a speech in the White House diplomatic room.

This is a developing story and will be updated.