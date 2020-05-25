El Paso mass shooting survivor celebrates first birthday without his parents

A boy who survived the mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, celebrated his first birthday over the weekend with the help of his community, according to CBS affiliate KDBC-TV. Hundreds of El Paso residents and members of a local motorcycle club helped Paul Anchondo take part in a "drive-by" celebration Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm so happy. Today is his first birthday and I think we had to celebrate it, not only because it's his first birthday but because he survived," Paul's uncle, Gilberto Anchondo, told KDBC-TV.

Anchondo's parents, Jordan and Andre, were killed while shielding their child during the Walmart mass shooting on August 3. They were among 23 people who died.

"He obviously reminds me of my brother a lot," Gilberto said. "I think they look exactly the same and you have to remember that Andrew was my little baby brother."

Members of Muertos MC motorcycle club came out to show their support Saturday.

"Today is special for [Paul] because he's going to remember today that the community is still going to come together and be there for him. He's not left alone," Ernesto Delgado told KDBC-TV.