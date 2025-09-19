Egyptian officials reveal sad end in case of 3,000-year-old golden pharaoh's bracelet stolen from museum

Cairo — Just several days after authorities announced that a rare, 3,000-year-old golden bracelet had vanished from a restoration lab at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, the fate of the artifact has become clear: It was stolen by a restoration worker who sold it for less than $4,000, and was then melted down and lost forever.

Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities issued a statement on Tuesday saying it had referred the case to public prosecutors and other relevant law enforcement agencies to take the necessary measures to recover the artifact.

The statement noted that some photos that had circulated online were not actually of the missing bracelet, which was "a golden bracelet adorned with spherical lapis lazuli beads, belonging to King Amenemope."

Photos that circulated online showed another item that remains on display at the museum, which was never missing.

The ministry said authorities delayed going public with the disappearance, which came to light on Sept. 9, in an effort to secure the investigation's progress. It said all Egyptian air, sea and land crossings were put on alert to prevent the artifact being smuggled out of the country, as has occurred in other smuggling cases.

But the reality of the disappearing bracelet was much simpler, though no less sad for Egypt.

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior announced Thursday that four suspects had been arrested. It said that on Sept. 9 the bracelet was stolen from a safe inside the museum's restoration laboratory by a restoration specialist working at the museum.

Images released by Egypt's Ministry of Interior on Sept. 18, 2025 show four suspects who were arrested in connection with the theft and destruction of a 3,000-year-old gold bracelet, pictured at left, that was stolen from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. Egyptian Ministry of Interior

She allegedly gave it to an acquaintance who owns a sliver shop in Cairo, who then sold it to the owner of a gold workshop for the equivalent of about $3,800. That shop owner then sold it for around $4,000 to another gold workshop owner, the ministry said, who melted the bracelet down to reshape into other gold jewelry.

Along with its statement, the Ministry of Interior released security camera video showing a shop owner receiving the bracelet, weighing it, and then paying one of the suspects.

The ministry said all involved individuals had been placed under arrest, and the proceeds from the sale of the bracelet recovered.

Social media users have voiced outrage not only that bracelet was allegedly stolen by a restoration specialist working for the museum, but that she didn't appear to recognize its true value. Many have been left lamenting the fact that the bracelet that managed to survive over 3,000 years is now gone forever.