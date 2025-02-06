With egg prices rising and shortages in stores, these egg substitutes can help in the kitchen

With the price of eggs rising and shortages being reported at grocery stores around the U.S., hungry consumers may need to look outside the box, or shell, for alternatives.

The average price of a dozen large, grade-A eggs came to about $4.15 in December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and prices are expected to rise 20% this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected. Bird flu has forced farmers to slaughter millions of chickens a month, contributing to shortages and the search for recipe substitutes.

We rounded up some eggspert advice for home cooks scrambling for alternatives.

Why eggs are so important in the kitchen

Eggs are not just for scrambling and frying; they're likely the most versatile ingredient out there and are highly nutrient-dense, according to Rosemary Trout, program director of Culinary Arts & Food Science at Drexel University's College of Nursing and Health Professions.

"No other ingredient is as dramatically transformed in such varied and incredible ways," Trout said.

Trout flagged 10 different culinary functions of eggs. They coagulate, as they do for scrambled and hard boiled eggs. Eggs also foam, expanding up to eight times in volume. They can be used for thickening, emulsification, leavening, or to provide structure or liquid to a recipe. Eggs can also add color or shine to a recipe.

Consumers who want to find an alternative for their cooking or baking should base their choice on the specific culinary function of eggs they're trying to mimic in a particular dish.

"There's lots of different uses of eggs in cooking, so there's definitely not one vegan solution that covers everything. My thinking about it is very purpose-driven," chef Adam Sobel said.

Eggs substitutes and when to use them

Many of the egg alternatives out there are vegan. Aquafaba, the liquid found in cans of chickpeas and beans, can be whipped to use in a meringue substitute, but it imparts a slightly earthy flavor, Trout said. Sobel noted it can be whipped with a hand or stand mixer.

People looking to swap out eggs in a recipe for baked good or pancakes may turn to a combination of flax meal and water, or try banana or applesauce, Trout said. A "flax egg" is made by combing a tablespoon of flaxseed with three tablespoons of water and allowing it to set for 5 minutes. After that, it can be used as a substitution for an egg in many baking recipes.

Egg is often used to get a glossy sheen on baked goods, like challah bread. The inside of challah also often has a yellow tint from eggs, so Sobel includes a bit of turmeric or saffron in his recipe to get the color right for the dough. Instead of egg for the glaze, he uses some maple syrup or agave nectar combined with olive oil.

Chef Chloe Coscarelli, owner of chloe. in New York City, said she uses different substitutes for eggs depending on whether she's making something sweet or savory. In a sprinkle cake, she turns to apple cider vinegar as a binder. It creates a light and fluffy texture when combined with baking soda. A protein breakfast wrap at chloe. features a blend of extra-firm and silken tofu to replicate the texture of scrambled eggs.

Tofu can also be used to add moisture to baked goods, Trout said.

Many websites and cookbooks focused on vegan recipes provide options for adapting favorite dishes and baked goods without eggs.

If you're looking for another option for a non-vegan egg swap in something like waffles, pancakes and quickbreads, try full-fat yogurt, Trout suggested.

One extra benefit of trying out an egg alternative — there's no chance of accidentally getting shells in the food.

"If anything, it can be more beginner-friendly than what people are used to who are dealing with eggs," Sobel said.

Unsure cooks should have faith in the process, he said.

"It seems scary until you do it once and then you're like 'oh, it's easy,'" Sobel said.