EEOC sues New York Times, alleging discrimination against White male worker

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the New York Times, alleging the media company violated federal law by failing to consider a White male employee for promotion.

According to the EEOC, the Times did not promote the worker because of his race or gender, which the agency argues violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This law prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin.

"No one is above the law — including 'elite' institutions. There is no such thing as 'reverse discrimination'; all race or sex discrimination is equally unlawful, according to long-established civil rights principles," EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas said in a statement.

"Federal law is clear: making hiring or promotion decisions motivated in whole or in part by race or sex violates federal law. There is no diversity exception to this rule," she added.

"Politically motivated" attack?

Danielle Rhoades Ha, senior vice president of communications at the New York Times, dismissed the EEOC suit.

"The New York Times categorically rejects the politically motivated allegations brought by the Trump administration's EEOC," she said in a statement. "Our employment practices are merit-based and focused on recruiting and promoting the best talent in the world. We will defend ourselves vigorously."

The employee, whom the commission described as a longtime editor at the paper with extensive experience covering the real estate sector, was not selected last year as a finalist to fill an open editorial position, according to the EEOC.

The person hired for the role was an external candidate, the agency said, describing the person as a "White female with little to no experience in real estate journalism, despite such experience being a requirement for the real estate editor position."

The EEOC suit follows the Trump administration's push to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs in both the public and private sectors.

The commission said earlier this year that it was investigating sports apparel and equipment maker Nike over allegations of discrimination against White workers in hiring, promotion, workplace development and layoffs.