EEOC investigating Nike over alleged discrimination against White workers

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a federal agency that enforces laws against workplace discrimination, said Wednesday that it is investigating Nike over allegations that the athletic apparel manufacturer discriminated against White workers.

The EEOC's legal action alleges Nike may have engaged in "a pattern or practice of disparate treatment against White employees, applicants and training program participants" with the company's hiring, promotion and layoff decisions, as well as its workforce development programs.

A Nike spokesperson said the company has provided the agency with information in an effort to "engage constructively" with the EEOC, calling the probe a "surprising and unusual escalation."

"We are committed to fair and lawful employment practices and follow all applicable laws, including those that prohibit discrimination," the spokesperson said. "We believe our programs and practices are consistent with those obligations and take these matters seriously. We will continue our attempt to cooperate with the EEOC and will respond to the petition."

The EEOC, which filed the subpoena enforcement action in federal court in Missouri, said it is looking into allegations of discrimination tied to Nike's diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, objectives for 2025. The agency said in a statement Wednesday that it filed the legal action after the company failed to provide information it had subpoenaed.

The agency said it has asked Nike for information dating back to 2018, including the criteria it used to select employees for layoffs and information on how the company tracks workers' race and ethnicity data.

The EEOC was created under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employment discrimination.

"Thanks to President Trump's commitment to enforcing our nation's civil rights laws, the EEOC has renewed its focus on evenhanded enforcement of Title VII," said Andrea Lucas, whom President Trump nominated as chair in November 2025.

The EEOC's investigation comes on the heels of a series of other probes launched by the U.S. Department of Justice under the Trump administration into organizations and state governments that relied on DEI programs.

Several former DOJ employees told CBS News last month that the department's focus is shifting toward efforts to protect White people against alleged "reverse discrimination."

A spokesperson for the Justice Department defended the probes, telling CBS News that DEI initiatives have led to "blatant, widespread race and sex discrimination in violation of federal law."