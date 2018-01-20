Ed Sheeran announces engagement to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran has announced his engagement to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. The 26-year-old Grammy-winning singer posted a picture of the two on his Instagram page Saturday morning saying the two got engaged right before the new year.

"Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx," Sheeran wrote.

BBC News reports that Seaborn is a hockey star who helped England U21's win the bronze medal at the 2012 European Championships.

Sheeran said last fall how Seaborn inspired his song "Perfect," which is Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Sheeran and Seaborn were friends when the two attended school in Suffolk, England. They reconnected years later.