Leader of notorious Ecuador drug gang who vanished from prison cell is indicted in U.S.

Ecuador's president says country is at war with drug gangs

The leader of a violent Ecuadorian gang has been indicted in New York City on charges he imported thousands of pounds of cocaine into the United States, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

José Adolfo Macías Villamar — whose nickname is "Fito" — has led Los Choneros and its "network of assassins and drug and weapon traffickers" since at least 2020, U.S. Attorney John Durham said in a news release.

"The defendant was a ruthless leader and prolific drug trafficker for a violent transnational criminal organization," he said.

The seven-count indictment unsealed in Brooklyn charges Villamar and an unidentified co-defendant with international cocaine distribution, conspiracy and weapons counts, including smuggling firearms from the United States.

Macias Villamar is not in U.S. custody, authorities said. In January 2024, he was discovered missing from his prison cell in Quito, Ecuador, where he was serving a 34-year sentence for drug trafficking. A 60-day state of emergency was declared after his escape, the BBC reported.

This wanted poster posted on X by Ecuador's Ministry of Interior on Jan. 9, 2024, shows José Adolfo Macías Villamar, alias Fito, the leader of Los Choneros gang. Ecuador's Ministry of Interior via AP, File

Last year, the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on the gang Los Choneros as well as Macias Villamar.

Earlier this month, the Ecuadorian government announced that the reward for the capture of Macias Villamar would be increased to $1 million.

Los Choneros is one of 20 criminal gangs declared "terrorist groups" by Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa, who has led a war on drug gangs blamed for a surge in violent crime in the once-peaceful South American country.

Noboa declared a state of emergency and deployed troops in the streets and violence-riddled prisons, resulting in a slight dip in homicide rates in 2024 from the previous year. The president took action last year after gunmen stormed and opened fire in a TV studio and bandits threatened random executions of civilians and security forces. A prosecutor investigating the assault was later shot dead.

Earlier this year, a leader of one of Ecuador's biggest crime syndicates, Los Lobos, was arrested at his home in the coastal city of Portoviejo. The U.S. last year declared Los Lobos to be the largest drug trafficking organization in Ecuador.