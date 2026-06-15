American doctor who recovered from Ebola arrives back in U.S., says he's "feeling well"

The American doctor who contracted Ebola while working on a humanitarian mission in Congo has returned to the United States and said he's feeling well after recovering from the potentially deadly disease.

Dr. Peter Stafford, his wife, Rebekah Stafford, and their four children all arrived safely on Monday, according to Serge, a Pennsylvania-based Christian missions organization. Stafford has been Ebola-free since May 30, the organization said.

"I am filled with gratitude to God for preserving my life, to all those who prayed on my behalf, and to the many medical providers who cared for me," Stafford said in a statement. "I am feeling well and thankful to be reunited with Rebekah and the kids. Our prayers continue for those in Congo who are facing this devastating epidemic and for the ongoing efforts to control the disease."

Other missionaries and their families who were serving in Congo alongside Stafford have also been released from care and monitoring and have returned to the U.S., Serge said.

Stafford was working with the missionary group in Congo when he contracted the virus last month. He was evacuated to a hospital in Berlin to receive care on May 20 and was discharged on June 6, according to Serge. His wife, also a doctor volunteering with the organization, and their four children were also evacuated and quarantined.

Dr. Peter Stafford, seen with his wife, Rebekah, also a doctor, was diagnosed with Ebola while both were working with a missionary group in Congo last month. Rebekah and their four children never developed symptoms. Charité | Pia Nitz

While quarantined, neither Rebekah nor the four children ever developed symptoms of Ebola, according to Charité hospital.

The Bundibugyo ebolavirus outbreak in Congo, which has spread to neighboring Uganda, is causing serious concern among health officials. The Bundibugyo strain is significantly less common than the Zaire strain of the virus and has no vaccines or treatment.

There have been 782 confirmed cases and 178 confirmed deaths in Congo as of Saturday, and 19 confirmed cases and two confirmed deaths in Uganda as of Sunday, according to the countries' respective health ministries.