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EBay rejects GameStop's $55.5 billion takeover bid, calling it "neither credible nor attractive"

By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
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Aimee Picchi

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EBay on Tuesday said it is rejecting GameStop's $55.5 billion takeover bid, calling the offer "neither credible nor attractive."

The rejection comes about a week after GameStop made its offer, with CEO Ryan Cohen arguing that the video game retailer's 1,600 locations would give eBay a "national network" for authentication, intake and fulfillment. 

In a statement, eBay said it rejected the bid because of uncertainty around GameStop's acquisition financing, as well as the leverage and operational risks of combining the two companies. 

GameStop, which already owns a 5% stake in eBay, offered $125 per share in cash and stock.

GameStop didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

GameStop, with a market capitalization of about $10.4 billion, is much smaller than eBay, which is valued at about $48 billion. GameStop became a so-called "meme stock" in 2021 after retail investors, mobilized on Reddit, started buying its shares, driving it up by more than 2,000%.

Edited by Alain Sherter

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