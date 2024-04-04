You can easily make some extra cash this month by taking paid surveys online. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The start of the new month is always a good time to reevaluate your financial situation, but it can be particularly important to do so this April. With inflation still running hot and interest rates elevated, many Americans may find themselves looking for ways to make extra cash right now.

Fortunately, there are multiple ways to do so, often from the comfort of your own home or online. These money-making moves won't necessarily make you rich but they can help make ends meet each month, which can be particularly helpful for those coping with high interest debt and borrowing costs right now. Below, we'll break down five easy ways to make extra cash this April, which can both boost your income this month and in the months to follow.

4 easy ways to make extra cash this April

Here are five easy ways to supplement your income this month.

Take paid surveys

If you've ever taken a survey - whether via telephone or online - then you know how this works. So why not get paid to do something you've already done for free? Multiple companies will pay you to complete surveys on a wide range of topics. By building an account with one or more of these companies you can get set up with surveys that match your profile. From there you can take as many (or as few) as you would like and earn cash and gift cards in return. The amount you get paid will vary depending on the amount each survey pays and the number of surveys you complete, but it could be an easy way to make extra cash on your schedule this month.

Become an online tutor

Have you done any tutoring in the past or feel comfortable helping students with their work? You can do so online now by using a wide variety of websites that set up students with the help they need. The amount of money you can make will depend on the third-party company but if you want to make more than they permit you could always proceed with providing your own online tutoring services instead. This can also be a great way to make extra cash on your schedule as you can set up appointments (and decline others) as you wish.

Become a virtual assistant

In the era of remote and hybrid work consider becoming a virtual assistant for those who may need help with their calendars, meetings, e-mails and more. By searching on job websites right now you should be able to find open roles, both full-time and part-time. Plus, because of the inherent nature of the job, you can easily perform the role from home, giving you a country-wide selection of openings to choose from.

Sell your unused electronics

Dig through your junk drawer (or drawers) and gather any unused electronics. If they're still in working condition (even without a charger) you may be able to sell them for cash. Old cell phones, tablets, laptops, desktop computers, televisions, VCRs and DVD players can all suffice. Entertainment options like videotapes and DVDs can also be sold via online marketplaces. This has an added benefit by freeing up space in your home that otherwise stored these devices.

The bottom line

There are multiple ways to make extra cash this April. By taking paid surveys, doing online tutoring, becoming a virtual assistant and selling your unused electronics you can easily supplement your income this month. And by setting up accounts and getting started now you can more easily grow your income in the months and years to come, too.

