Dog ownership can be a fulfilling and loving experience filled with years of joy. But it can also be expensive, especially now, when the prices for many goods and services are still elevated. According to the ASPCA, new dog owners will spend about $3,221 in the first year with their pets. And those costs are likely to only increase as your dog ages and they require additional trips to the veterinarian.

Fortunately, there are multiple ways owners can reduce the money they will have to pay out of pocket for their pet's care. This can be particularly helpful news for dog owners, who may be accustomed to providing more medical care more often compared to those who own cats or exotic animals.

Easy ways to cut dog care costs

Here are three moves dog owners should make now to reduce their expenses.

Get pet insurance

Pet insurance is a cost-effective and reliable way to protect both your dog and your bank account. In exchange for a minimal monthly fee to a provider, owners can secure coverage for a wide range of veterinarian visits, medical care and even some medications and surgical procedures. You'll still need to pay for treatments on the day they were provided but, unlike your current situation, you'll get reimbursed for care after submitting a claim to an insurance company. Depending on the provider used and the policy provided, you could potentially get reimbursed for up to 90% of the care you otherwise would have paid in full.

Do your own grooming

Another way dog care costs add up? Grooming. But you don't necessarily need to use a professional grooming service to keep your dog clean and attractive. You can do your own research and buy your own grooming tools online so that you can save on what could easily be a $100-plus bill.

It may not come to you naturally, but over time — and with the viewing of multiple YouTube videos — you could master a service that you previously paid for. Your veterinarian may also be able to offer some help and can potentially clean your dog's ears and cut their nails during your next visit.

Exercise your pet frequently

A healthy human gets plenty of exercise and rest. The same applies to your dog. The more they can exercise and get out their energy, the happier and healthier they're likely to be — resulting in more infrequent trips to the veterinarian and urgent care.

It's important to note, however, that the amount and types of exercise required vary by breed. Some dogs will need a lot of time spent outside and frequent walks and runs. Others only need minimal activities to stay healthy and in shape. Do your research so you know exactly how much exercise your dog needs — and then keep the pace up to avoid the dreaded vet bills.

The bottom line

There are many ways to keep dog care costs low, so don't get discouraged. Arguably the best way is to get pet insurance to help offset the price of care. But by doing your own grooming and by keeping your pet exercised and healthy, you'll also be able to keep your pet looking good and happy for many years to come.