Second human case of mosquito-borne EEE detected in Massachusetts woman in her 30s

BOSTON - A second human case of the mosquito-borne Eastern equine encephalitis was confirmed in Massachusetts on Thursday, just days after the death of a New Hampshire man was announced.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said a woman in her 30s was exposed in the area of Plymouth County. The area was aerial sprayed for mosquitos Tuesday night but the woman became infected before the spraying. The state's second EEE case in a horse was also confirmed in the same area.

In Plymouth County, EEE-positive mosquito samples were found in Abington, Carver, Halifax, Kingston, Marion, Middleboro, Plymouth, Rochester, Wareham and Whitman.

The first human case in Massachusetts this year was a man in his 80s exposed in southern Worcester County.

EEE has been largely absent from Massachusetts in recent years, with the last human case in 2020.

EEE death in New Hampshire

A 41-year-old man in New Hampshire died of EEE recently. Family said 41-year-old Steven Perry was healthy and active with no underlying conditions. He was then hospitalized with brain damage from EEE and died within a week.

The last known human case of EEE in New Hampshire was in 2014, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. That year, three people were infected and two died.

Massachusetts towns taking action

Due to concerns over EEE exposure, towns in Massachusetts are now spraying for mosquitos. In Plymouth, Friday's opening game of the high school football season will be played in the afternoon as a precaution, as parks are being closed from dusk to down. In Oxford, a recommended curfew was established. The curfew goes into effect after 6 p.m. on town properties.

How to protect yourself from EEE

EEE is rare but can be deadly in people of all ages and is generally spread to humans through a bite from an infected mosquito.

"EEE risk does not end on Labor Day," said Massachusetts state epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown in a statement. "We continue to strongly advise that individuals in areas where EEE risk is at high and critical levels reschedule evening outdoor events to avoid peak mosquito biting hours."

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the best way to protect yourself from EEE is to use insect repellent with DEET as an ingredient, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants and avoid going outdoors between dusk and dawn, which is peak biting time for mosquitos. Residents are also advised to drain standing water from rain gutters, wading pools or flowerpots, as mosquitos lay their eggs in standing water.