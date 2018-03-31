Blizzard-like conditions expected in spring storm slamming northern Plains

It's no April Fool's joke: The National Weather Service said 6-12 inches of snow are expected in North Dakota and western Minnesota on Saturday. Blizzard conditions are possible in some areas, the National Weather Service said.

National Weather Service says a winter storm warning is in effect in North Dakota, much of north central Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. Duluth could get 8 inches of snow or more. Meteorologists say more widespread snow is possible Monday into Tuesday of next week.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, Dakota said the first round of snow started Thursday night, with totals around 2-6 inches. But the storm was expected to kick into high gear Friday night into Saturday.

Strong north winds are expected to develop late Friday night creating blizzard-like conditions in the central and southern Red River Valley.