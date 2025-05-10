Watch CBS News
Preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Tennessee, parts of Georgia and North Carolina

An earthquake of 4.1 preliminary magnitude jolted parts of the southern U.S. on Saturday morning.

The quake hit about 13 miles from Greenback, Tennessee, which is about 30 miles south of Knoxville, the U.S. Geological Survey said, around 9 a.m. local time.

Residents in Atlanta and parts of western North Carolina reported on social media feeling the tremors.

tn-earthquake-feel-it-map.jpg
The map shows community reports of the 4.1 magnitude earthquake that struck in Tennessee on May 10, 2025. U.S. Geological Survey

The USGS initially reported the earthquake as a 3.5 magnitude quake before increasing it to 4.1.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.

