Earthquake off Alaska triggers tsuani warning and evacuations

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula late Tuesday night, prompting a tsunami warning for areas within 200 miles of the epicenter. Police in Kodiak urged residents to rush to higher ground ahead of the tsunami's possible arrival.

The shallow quake hit at 10:12 p,m. local time about 500 miles southwest of Anchorage and around 60 miles south-southeast of the remote settlement of Perryville, the US Geological Survey said.

"Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters ... hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km of the earthquake epicenter," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

A tsunami warning was in effect for the Alaskan peninsula and south Alaska and evaluations were underway of the possible threat to coastal areas of the U.S. and Canada." The Los Angeles office of the National Weather Service said there didn't appear to be a tsunami threat to California.

The quake was felt hundreds of miles away.

"Bed and curtains were going. Felt like a very long quake!" one witness in Homer, Alaska, 400 miles from the epicenter, said on the quake monitoring website msc-csem.org.

Alaska is part of the seismically active "Pacific Ring of Fire."

Alaska was hit by a 9.2-magnitude earthquake in March 1964, the strongest ever recorded in North America. It devastated Anchorage and unleashed a tsunami that slammed the Gulf of Alaska, the US west coast, and Hawaii.

More than 250 people were killed by the quake and the tsunami.

