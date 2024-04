NEW YORK - A 4.7 earthquake rattled New York City and the surrounding area Friday morning.

The quake was centered near Lebanon, New Jersey, 40 miles west of New York City.

It happened at approximately 10:20 a.m.

The impact was felt throughout the Tri-State Area. So far, there has been no report of damage.

New York City Mayor Adams has been briefed.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.