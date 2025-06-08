Powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes central Colombia

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck central Colombia early Sunday, sending residents, the U.S. Geological Survey said. No casualties were immediately reported.

The shallow quake struck at 8:08 a.m. at a depth of 6.2 miles about 10.5 miles from the city of Paratebueno, which is about 116 miles southeast of the capital of Bogota. Residents said they felt the tremor in cities including Medellin, Cali and Manizales.

People remain on the street after an earthquake in Bogota on June 8, 2025. RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

The Colombian Geological Service reported additional tremors with magnitudes ranging from 4 to 4.6 that occurred in the same area minutes later.

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management said on X that it was assessing the situation in several municipalities.

Images posted on social media showed people in Bogota who felt the tremor — some left their workplaces to seek safety. Footage from rural areas indicated there was no damage.

"It was a big scare," 54-year-old Carlos Alberto Ruiz, who left his Bogota apartment with his wife, son and dog, told AFP.

"It's been a while since we felt it this strong here in Bogota," said Francisco Gonzalez, a lawyer who also fled his home.

Colombia lies in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for frequent seismic and volcanic activity.