Suspect missing after Pennsylvania homes go up in flames

Eagleville, Pennsylvania — Multiple townhomes were engulfed in flames after police say a homeowner pulled a gun on a code enforcement officer who was there for an inspection on Thursday.

"The code enforcement officer, thankfully, was able to get out of there and contact the Lower Providence police. Our officers responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they engaged the male in front of the residence and he retreated back inside," Lower Providence Township Police chief Michael Jackson said.

Within moments, police say, there were explosions and nearby residents were evacuated. Others in the area were told to shelter in place. Firefighters fought the blaze from above while SWAT members covered their backs.

Several townhomes went up in flames after a homeowner allegedly pulled a gun on a local code enforcement officer on Thursday, June 10. CBS News

"I heard all these loud bangs and noises, then I saw the grey smoke," said Angela, who lives nearby but did not want her last name used. "They sounded like gunshots at first. And then all of a sudden, I just hear all the police sirens and the ambulance and all that."

The fire destroyed three townhomes. The suspect is still at large and may be in the home that first caught fire. One person was being treated after suffering minor injuries, according to CBS Philly.

Police are maintaining a heavy presence in the area and are assuring residents they are safe.