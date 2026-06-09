Alligator attacks DWI suspect who was fleeing police, Louisiana authorities say

A man suspected of driving while impaired was attacked by an alligator after attempting to flee police in Louisiana, local and state authorities said.

Victor Rivas, 40, struck a concrete barrier and blew out a tire on the Toyota Supra he was driving near New Orleans on Sunday, according to Louisiana State Police. Rivas continued driving, but troopers later pulled him over along an interstate highway in St. Charles Parish and "observed signs of impairment."

As troopers began a DWI investigation, Rivas fled the scene on foot, jumping from an elevated section of the highway into a swamp below, state police said. They began to search for him with help from St. Charles Parish sheriff's deputies, eventually spotting him walking along a different highway in the area.

When Rivas was approached by law enforcement for the second time, he again attempted to flee into a nearby swamp. An alligator emerged from the water once Rivas entered it, attacking him and injuring both of his arms, state police and the sheriff's office said.

Body camera footage, which the sheriff's office shared online, showed the attack taking place from a distance, with the alligator and Rivas seen thrashing around near the bank of the swamp for about 30 seconds.

Rivas tried to continue to flee law enforcement, despite the injuries to his arms, authorities said. But he was found using drones and taken into custody after first receiving treatment for his injuries at a hospital. The sheriff's office said his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Rivas has been booked at Nelson Coleman Correctional Center on charges of driving while impaired and resisting an officer, according to the sheriff. State police said they have warrants for his arrest on additional charges related to the initial highway crash that prompted their traffic stop.

"Impaired driving can lead to serious and unpredictable consequences," state police said. "Motorists are urged to make responsible decisions, plan ahead, and always designate a sober driver."