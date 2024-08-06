Milwaukee hotel security workers charged with felony murder in death of Black man pinned down outside

Eyewitness speaks out about death of Black man who was pinned to ground by security

Prosecutors charged four Milwaukee hotel employees Tuesday with being a party to felony murder in connection with D'Vontaye Mitchell's death.

According to a criminal complaint, the four employees dragged Mitchell out of the Hyatt Hotel on June 30 after Mitchell entered a woman's bathroom and held him on his stomach for eight or nine minutes. The guards are seen on cellphone video footage holding Mitchell down on the hotel's driveway. They are heard in the video telling Mitchell to "stay down" and "stop fighting."

Dvontaye Mitchell is seen in a picture provided to CBS Milwaukee affiliate WDJT-TV.

One of the employees told investigators that Mitchell was having trouble breathing and repeatedly pleaded for help, according to the complaint. Witness Shawn Moore told CBS News he heard screaming from the hotel while walking to a nearby Walgreens to pick up some things for his son.

An autopsy showed that Mitchell suffered from morbid obesity and had ingested cocaine and methamphetamine, the complaint said.

Relatives of Mitchell and their lawyers had previously reviewed hotel surveillance video provided by the district attorney's office. They described seeing Mitchell being chased inside the hotel by security guards and then dragged outside where he was beaten.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is part of a team of lawyers representing Mitchell's family, has said video recorded by a bystander and circulating on social media shows security guards with their knees on Mitchell's back and neck. He previously said the video shows excessive force was used by security guards to subdue Mitchell. Crump has also questioned why Milwaukee authorities had not filed any charges related to Mitchell's death.

Aimbridge Hospitality, the company that manages the hotel, said previously that several employees involved in Mitchell's death have been fired.