Durango plane crash: All 101 people on board survived, governor says

MEXICO CITY — An Aeromexico airliner crashed after taking off in the northern state of Durango on Tuesday, a federal official confirmed. The governer of Durango said there were no deaths.

An airline official told Mexican television the plane had 97 passengers and four crew members on board. Reuters reported a Durango civil protection spokesman said there were 80 people injured.

The civil defense office of Durango state said the plane landed in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango. The agency published photos of a smoking but seemingly relatively intact plane lying on its belly in a field. Lines of ambulances were waiting at the accident site.

PROTECCIÓN CIVIL DGO

Gerardo Ruiz Eparza, head of Mexico's Transport Department, said that "the plane fell upon takeoff." The flight covers the route between Mexico City and Durango.

A reporter for the news outlet Milenio said some passengers had survived and walked to a highway to seek help.