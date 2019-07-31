Delta Air Lines pilot arrested at Minneapolis airport after failing sobriety test before flight

Delta pilot Gabriel Lyle Schroeder (inset) was arrested at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on suspicion of being intoxicated before a flight. Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police / Reuters

A pilot with Delta Air Lines has been arrested Tuesday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MPS) after he failed a sobriety test. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at a security checkpoint noticed an alcohol smell on the pilot and called airport police who administered the test, CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports.

The incident occurred late Tuesday morning as Flight 1728 was set to fly from MPS to San Diego. Airport police officers and TSA officials were conducting additional screening for pilots and crews before the flight took off.

The 37-year-old pilot, Gabriel Schroeder, saw the tests being administered and attempted to turn around to leave the screening area. Police said he was found to be in possession of an alcoholic container and to be impaired. A breathalyzer test was conducted.

According to CBS Minnesota, Schroeder is not currently charged or in jail and has no criminal history with the Hennepin County Jail.

Delta Air Lines said in a statement: "Delta's alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation. Delta is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation."

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that the pilot was arrested in the airport, not on the plane.