At least 2 killed after vehicle drives onto soccer field during game in Wichita, Kansas

At least two people were killed after a driver drove onto a soccer field Saturday in Wichita, Kansas, authorities said.

A child and an adult were killed during a soccer game at Stryker Soccer Complex, said Aaron Moses, a captain and executive officer with the Wichita Police Department. It was unclear how many people were injured.

The driver was taken into custody, authorities said. Two juveniles were also inside the vehicle at the time, Moses said.

The City of Wichita said in a statement that all events at the soccer complex have been canceled until further notice.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.