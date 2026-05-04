2 dead after driver plows into people in Leipzig, Germany

A driver plowed into people in the center of the German city of Leipzig on Monday, killing two people, police said.

Another two people were seriously injured and taken to hospitals, said Axel Schuh, the city's fire service director. He said about 20 additional people were "affected," without offering details.

The incident happened in the Grimmaische Strasse, a street that leads into central Leipzig's shopping area. The car and its driver were stopped and no longer posed any danger, according to a statement posted on the Leipzig city website.

Mayor Burkhard Jung said "it is under control" and that police caught the suspect. Authorities didn't know of a motive, he said.

Leipzig is located southwest of Berlin and has more than 630,000 inhabitants, making it one of the biggest cities in eastern Germany.

Rescue workers stand next to a damaged car that has crashed into several people in Leipzig, Germany, May 4, 2026. Sebastian Willnow/dpa via AP

Few other details were immediately available. Police said they would provide updates.