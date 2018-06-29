Drake reveals he has a son in newest album "Scorpion"

LOS ANGELES -- Drake confirms he's a father on his new album. The 31-year-old rapper from Canada released "Scorpion" on Friday. In two songs on his fifth album, he addresses rumors that he fathered a son with a former French adult-film star.

In "Emotionless," Drake raps, "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid." In "March 14," he uses a Michael Jackson reference to say, "She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine."

The 25-track album features the singles "God's Plan" and "Nice For What." The album follows "More Life" from 2017.

Jay Z, Future, Static Major and Ty Dolla $ign are among the artists who appear on the new album. He also samples Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey.

Last month, Drake announced the "Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour." He will be joined by Migos, with whom he worked on "Walk It Talk It" and special guests on the North American leg through the summer and fall. Drake and Migos recently released the throwback music video for "Walk It Talk It."

The 41-date tour starts July 26 in Salt Lake City.