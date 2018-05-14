Drake and Migos announce 41-date tour

LOS ANGELES — Drake is going on tour, and he's bringing three friends with him. The 31-year-old announced the "Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour" on Monday.

Drake will be joined by Migos, with whom he worked on "Walk It Talk It" and special guests on the North American leg through the summer and fall. Drake and Migos recently released the throwback music video for "Walk It Talk It."

The 41-date tour starts July 26 in Salt Lake City.

Drake has released the singles "God's Plan" and "Nice For What" ahead of his anticipated fifth studio album "Scorpion."