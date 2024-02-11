Drake places $1.15 million Super Bowl bet on the Chiefs to win

Drake, who said on social media that he "can't bet against the swifties," placed a $1.15 million Super Bowl bet on the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers.

The singer, keeping in mind Taylor Swift's attendance at Chiefs games and relationship with Travis Kelce, shared his wager in an Instagram post on Saturday. He's estimated to get a $2.346 million payout, a gain of $1.196 million, if he wins.

Drake's wager on the online sports betting platform Stake.com, with which he has a partnership, has Chiefs fans wary of the notorious "Drake curse." Drake regularly places bets, and many online believe the artist's losing streak dooms the team or athlete being backed.

Last month, Drake bet $700,000 on Sean Strickland ahead of the middleweight's fight against Dricus du Plessis, according to a Stake Instagram post. Du Plessis took the win.

The artist also made an $850,000 wager on Logan Paul beating Dillon Danis by knockout in October last year, according to a post on his Instagram. While Paul won, there was no knockout. In September of last year, Drake bet $500,000 on Israel Adesanya in a fight against Sean Strickland; Strickland took the title.

The singer is far from alone in placing a bet ahead of the Super Bowl. Nearly 68 million American adults — about 1 in 4 — plan to bet on this year's Super Bowl, according to the gambling industry's national trade association.

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS and Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ on Feb. 11 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Preshow and halftime performers include Usher, who will headline the halftime show, Reba McEntire, who will sing the national anthem, and Andra Day, who will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is widely known as the Black national anthem.