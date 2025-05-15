Drag racer Brittany Force hopes for redemption at Route 66 NHRA Nationals

Before zooming to Joliet for this weekend's Route 66 NHRA Nationals, a crew of drag racers — including "fastest female on earth" Brittany Force — made a pit stop in downtown Chicago.

As Force looks for some redemption at Route 66, she is fueled by her historic run in Charlotte, North Carolina last month when she shattered the top fuel speed record at over 340 mph.

"We did that in Charlotte a couple weeks ago. Very proud of that. It's such a team effort to do that, and it's just something we hope we hold onto for a long time," Force said.

It was a rough year last year for Force in Chicago. Force, a two-time world champion, failed to qualify for the first time in 187 races. She's looking for redemption now.

"We have this extra motivation, incentive to win, just because, our performance was not there last season," said Force. "We didn't qualify, and I can't remember the last time that we DNQ'd."

Brittany Force's dad, the legendary drag racer John Force, is cheering on his daughter from the owner's seat. He has not been back behind the wheel since a horrific crash last June in Virginia, when his Funny Car engine exploded.

John Force suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash. But the 76-year-old said he is amazingly well down the road to recovery.

"I'm doing good. You know, I was in the hospital for four or five months, and then now, I'm in rehab," said John Force. "But it's exciting for me to get back out here with my teams, to watch [Jack] Beckman and [Austin] Prock, and of course, my daughter, Brittany."

John Force said he does not want to talk about retirement just yet.

"Right now, because I've had seven or eight crashes and I just turned 76 a week ago, my doctors are asking me why. You've got enough money. You've got drivers that are winning. But I love driving. So if a doctor wants to hold me out, they can do that. There's certain things that have a value, but there's nothing like driving — NHRA drag racing," he said. "God looks down on you, and I think He does, He's going to say: 'Why are you praying all the time? You're the one that gets in those things.' But they're really built safe. We build our own cars, and safety is really good."

The Route 66 Nationals will be held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet.