2 killed, at least 5 others injured in downtown Minneapolis shooting, suspected shooter also dead

Two people are dead and at least five others were injured, including three officers, after a shooting near 15 East Grant Street Wednesday afternoon in downtown Minneapolis, according to police. The suspected shooter is also dead.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 4:36 p.m., and arrived to find one person shot at a high rise apartment building. Police entered the building, following the sound of gunshots, according to Minneapolis Police Public Information Officer Garrett Parten.

Officers "encountered a haze that significantly limited their visibility" when they reached an upper-level floor, Parten said. Three of the officers were injured, and one of them is in surgery Wednesday evening. One officer was shot in the leg and the other officer is being evaluated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Four other people were taken to a nearby hospital, where one person died, according to Parten.

The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, sources told WCCO. While officials do not know a motive for the shooting, sources say the suspect had been evicted from his apartment earlier Wednesday.

The scene, at the intersection of Nicollet and Grant, drew an extraordinary show of force from law enforcement agencies well beyond the Minneapolis Police Department.

The focus of the response centered on an apartment complex on Grant Street, where officers armed with long guns kept watch on the building for an extended period. Two heavy armored SWAT vehicles were staged at the intersection, and ambulances lined both the immediate area and the block leading toward downtown.

WCCO's Conor Wight said a crowd gathered nearby appeared to spot activity around the eighth floor of the complex, where people could be seen inside windows, believed to be residents remaining in their units as police worked to assess the situation.

Shawn Mosby, whose daughter was helping a friend move into the apartment complex, said the residents inside were hearing "banging, shooting."

"I guess it's been insane. I've been on the phone with her, just making sure they barricaded the door, hiding in the bathroom. It's been really crazy," Mosby said.

Officers and vehicles arrived to assist from St. Louis Park, Edina, the University of Minnesota, the Minnesota State Patrol, transit police, and sheriff's deputies from surrounding jurisdictions. St. Paul's ATF field division also reported that special agents have responded to the scene.

"My public safety team is responding to a shooting that took place downtown Minneapolis this afternoon. State officials are on the ground to support local law enforcement and we will share more information as it becomes available," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said.

FBI Director Kash Patel said he is aware of the shooting and will offer "any and all resources necessary to assist local authorities."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison called the shooting "horrifying."

"My deepest thoughts are with those killed and hurt, including the police officers injured. I pray for their quick recovery. I fully support responding law enforcement and my office will help in all the ways possible," Ellison said.

WCCO

Witness describes hearing gunshots, seeing officer shot in squad car

Abdiwakil Mohamed, from south Minneapolis, said he heard the gunshots as he was driving down La Salle Avenue. He said he heard three gunshots that sounded like they came from a rifle, and noticed that a police officer had been shot in their car. The officer then slammed on the gas and hit another car, he added.

The shooter, who he said had fired from a high vantage point in a nearby building, continued to shoot people on the ground, Mohamed said. He saw an officer pull off their bulletproof vest to see if they had been shot in the chest.

From there, police came "everywhere, they came from every single side," he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.