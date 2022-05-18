Dow drops 1,000 points on renewed inflation fears

Stocks plummeted in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday, led by steep drops in retailers as Target plunged after issuing a grim quarterly earnings report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,100 points, or 3.4%, to 31,536 as of 2 p.m. EST. The S&P 500 lost 3.9% and the Nasdaq fell 4.5%.

Target lost a quarter of its value after reporting earnings that fell far short of analysts' forecasts, while citing higher costs. The report comes a day after Walmart said its profit took a hit from higher costs. Walmart, the nation's largest retailer fell 6.6%, adding to its losses from Tuesday.

The weak reports stoked concerns that red-hot inflation is squeezing a wide range of businesses and could cut deeper into their profits. They also coincide with an increasingly hawkish posture from the Federal Reserve, with chairman Jerome Powell saying on Tuesday that the bank could consider "moving more aggressively" to raise rates if inflation doesn't fall quickly.

"Worries over inflation and a hawkish Fed are nothing new, but now add in worries over profit margins and the impact of inflation on the consumer and you have the recipe for a big down day," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial, in an email.

Retailers had some of the biggest losses. Dollar Tree fell 16.8% and Dollar General slumped 11.3%. Best Buy fell 9.3% and Amazon fell 5.5%. Technology stocks also fell broadly. Apple lost 4.2%. Makers of household goods and grocery stores also fell sharply, with Kroger slipping 5.6% and Procter & Gamble losing 4.4%.

The disappointing report from Target comes a day after the market cheered an encouraging report from the Commerce Department that showed retail sales rose in April, driven by higher sales of cars, electronics and more spending at restaurants.

Yellen: "Challenging and uncertain" outlook

Utilities held up better than the rest of the market as investors shifted money to investments that are considered less risky.

By many metrics, the economy remains healthy. Consumer spending, which drives the bulk of economic activity, remains strong, unemployment is low and workers are empowered to switch jobs. But many economists are worried that high prices of energy and food will be a drag on growth.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday called the global economic outlook "challenging and uncertain."

"Higher food and energy prices are having stagflationary effects, namely depressing output and spending, and raising inflation all around the world," she said at a press conference.

Stocks have been struggling to pull out of a slump over the last six weeks as concerns pile up for investors. Trading has been choppy on a daily basis and any data on retailers and consumers is being closely monitored by investors, as they try to determine the impact from inflation and whether it will prompt a slowdown in spending. A bigger-than-expected hit to spending could signal more sluggish economic growth ahead.

The Federal Reserve is trying to temper the impact from the highest inflation in four decades by raising interest rates. But investors are concerned that the central bank could cause a recession if it raises rates too high or too quickly. Worries persist about global growth as Russia's invasion of Ukraine puts even more pressure on prices for oil and food while COVID-19 lockdowns in China worsen supply-chain problems.

The United Nations is significantly lowering its forecast for global economic growth this year from 4% to 3.1%. The downgrade is broad-based, which includes the world's largest economies such as the U.S., China and the European Union.