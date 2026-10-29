DoorDash gobbles up Instacart in $17 billion deal

DoorDash said Thursday that it will buy Instacart for $17 billion, uniting one of the nation's top grocery delivery services with a major food delivery company.

DoorDash, which will pay $65 per share for Instacart, said the acquisition will benefit communities by enabling more supermarkets to use Instacart's platform to run their websites.

"Instacart has spent years learning to do that well for grocers, while DoorDash has built a delivery network and technology that local stores rely on every day," Tony Xu, co-founder and CEO of DoorDash, said in a statement. "Together, we could give stores of every size more of those tools and unlock the potential of grocery delivery."

Consumers will benefit by having more stores to choose from, speedier delivery options and access to savings when they shop locally, DoorDash also said in announcing the acquisition.

The announcement comes as more people shift away from in-person stores and toward apps to order their weekly groceries. Nearly 150 million Americans grocery shopped online as of 2025, according to Capital One.

DoorDash said the companies will operate as separate entities until the merger is finalized, which is expected in late 2027 or early 2028. After the deal closes, DoorDash said it plans to maintain Instacart's brand, technology and app.

— This is a breaking news story and will be developed.