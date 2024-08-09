Watch CBS News
Politics

Trump's plane diverted in Montana due to mechanical issue

By Jacob Rosen, Kathryn Watson

/ CBS News

Harris to Arizona, Trump to Montana
Harris rally in Arizona, Trump in Montana to campaign after 2024 election debate news 06:52

Former President Donald Trump's plane was forced to divert its landing in Montana Friday due to a mechanical issue, a law enforcement source confirmed to CBS News. 

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Bozeman, Montana, Friday night, but his private plane landed in Billings, Montana, Friday afternoon, the source said. Bozeman is about 150 miles west of Billings. 

The details of the mechanical issue were not confirmed. 

Trump's rally was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. local time, or 10 p.m. ET, and supporters lined up hours ahead of the scheduled start time to secure a spot. 

This is Trump's first rally this week, while his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, and opponents, Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz, have been traversing key battleground states. Less than one month ago, Trump was shot during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Montana is considered a safe Republican state, and no Democrat has won the race for president there since Bill Clinton in 1992. But Trump's appearance is meant to give GOP Senate candidate Tim Sheehy a boost as he tries to unseat incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Tester, who is up for reelection in November. 

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.