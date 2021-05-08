Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump's retweets set off a storm across the pond

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday it was unlikely President Trump knew who Jayda Fransen was when he retweeted her videos Wednesday. Fransen is a leader of an extremist group in Britain. Charlie D'Agata reports.
