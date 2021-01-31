Trump announces legal team after high-profile departures

Former President Trump said Sunday that he has selected a legal team, according to his office, less than 24 hours after several members of his legal team parted ways with the former president. Mr. Trump's Senate impeachment trial is set to begin on February 9.

Lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor Jr. will represent Mr. Trump, the office said.

The news comes after Trump adviser Jason Miller confirmed on Saturday night that South Carolina attorney Butch Bowers, who was expected to be the lead attorney, and Deborah Barbier are no longer part of his team. A Trump adviser said the departures were mutual.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.