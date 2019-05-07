Trump attends first lady's "Be Best" anniversary celebration

President Trump is attending the anniversary celebration of first lady Melania Trump's "Be Best" campaign, which she unveiled last year to combat childhood bullying and health.

Mrs. Trump said that "Be Best" will be taking on online safety for children in the upcoming year. The campaign will also expand to address the effect of the opioid crisis on children of all ages.

Mrs. Trump's emphasis on bullying sometimes contrasts with her husband's pugilistic style in confronting his political enemies, often affixing insults like "dopey" or "crazy" or "sleepy" to the names of his opponents when he tweets about them.

Mr. Trump's appearance at the event comes after he vented his frustration with trade negotiations with China and the special counsel's investigation. He claimed that the first two years of his presidency were "stolen" by the investigation, and suggested having an additional two years added to his first term to make up for it. He also said that Special Counsel Robert Mueller should not testify before Congress, reversing course from his earlier comments on the topic.

The first lady recently took her initiative on the road with a three-state "Be Best" tour of Oklahoma, Nevada and Washington where she met with school children to discuss the impacts of social media and opioid abuse on young people. She also hosted a White House meeting to review youth programs at various government departments and agencies in March.

Mrs. Trump said in an interview in the fall that she considers herself to be one of the "most bullied" people in the world.

"I could say that I'm the most bullied person on [sic] the world," the first lady said. "One of them -- if you really see what people are saying about me." She said that personal connection to the campaign is one reason that led her to focus on educating children on best practices for social media and online behavior.