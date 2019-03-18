Melania Trump hosts meeting as part of "Be Best" campaign -- live stream

First Lady Melania Trump is hosting a White House meeting to review youth programs at various government departments and agencies. According to the White House, the purpose is to build upon and improve youth programs that align with the First Lady's "Be Best" initiative, which focuses on the well-being of children and their online safety.

Mrs. Trump recently took her initiative on the road with a three-state "Be Best" tour of Oklahoma, Nevada and Washington where she met with school children to discuss the impacts of social media and opioid abuse on young people.

"Through Be Best I will continue to shine a spotlight on the well-being programs that provide children the tools and skills required for emotional, social and physical well-being and promote successful organizations, programs, and people who are helping children overcome some of the issues they face while growing up in the modern world," the first lady said in a statement.

The first lady also brought her initiative overseas with a goodwill visit to Africa last year where she participated in an exercise in self-confidence, telling young students "you are the best!"

It was during that trip that Mrs. Trump said she considers herself to be one of the "most bullied" people in the world.

"I could say that I'm the most bullied person on [sic] the world," the first lady said. "One of them -- if you really see what people are saying about me." She said that personal connection to the campaign is one reason that led her to focus on educating children on best practices for social media and online behavior.