Watch Live: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to deliver remarks after Trump conviction

Washington — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is set to deliver remarks following the landmark conviction of former President Donald Trump in the "hush-money" trial in New York.

A jury of 12 New Yorkers found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election. The verdict, handed down following a six-week trial, is historic, as it makes Trump the first former president to be convicted of a crime.

He is set to be sentenced July 11, just four days before the start of the Republican National Convention where he is poised to receive the party's nomination for president.

Prosecutors alleged that Trump authorized a plan to falsify checks and related records in an attempt to keep voters from learning about an alleged sexual encounter with Daniels in 2006. The former president had pleaded not guilty to all counts and told reporters after the verdict was read that the trial was "rigged" and the case was a "disgrace."