More than 12,000 people were evacuated from an arena in northern England Sunday night after the crowd at American rapper Don Toliver's concert suddenly started screaming, choking and coughing when a powerful smell spread through the venue.

Police said the Co-op Live arena in Manchester was evacuated at about 10 p.m. (5 p.m. Eastern).

There's been speculation online that the mysterious substance that spread through the air in the arena was tear gas, but authorities have not confirmed that.

Concert-goers wrapped in emergency blankets walk outside the Co-op Live arena as authorities respond to an emergency incident during a concert by U.S. rapper Don Toliver, Nov. 22, 2026, in Manchester, England. Ryan Jenkinson/Getty

Don Toliver, who is set to end a world tour with a Tuesday night show in London, left the stage in Manchester and police declared it a major incident.

One person was hospitalized and dozens were assessed for eye and respiratory symptoms according to the local ambulance service.

The arena was being fully decontaminated as a precaution, the emergency medical service said.

Ben Stevenson told the Manchester Evening News newspaper that he was in the audience standing section when he "started coughing and (my) eyes were kind of itchy."

He said the lights came on as Toliver left the stage, but that everyone remained in the venue for almost an hour before an announcement asking people to make their way out was heard over the loudspeaker.

Authorities respond to an emergency incident during a concert by rapper Don Toliver at Co-op Live arena, Nov. 22, 2026, in Manchester, England. Ryan Jenkinson/Getty

"We will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about," Police Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker told reporters.

The venue opened in 2024 and is only about 2 miles from the Manchester Arena, where 22 people were killed in 2017 by a suicide bomber who blew himself up during an Ariana Grande concert.