Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News, Don Lemon says he was fired by CNN Fox News announced Monday that anchor Tucker Carlson is leaving the network, with his last show having aired on Friday. Shortly afterward, "CNN This Morning" anchor Don Lemon said he had been fired by CNN, with the network confirming they had parted ways. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns discusses the cable news shake-up and other top stories from Washington, D.C.