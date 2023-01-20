Dolly Parton expands her baking line with Duncan Hines by launching 4 new flavors

Dolly Parton on turning 77, new music and what it will take to play her in a movie of her life

Country music legend Dolly Parton, who just turned 77, has launched a new collection of Duncan Hines baking mixes in an expansion of her partnership with the company.

Cornbread, biscuits and two brownie mixes are being added to her record-breaking baking mix line with Duncan Hines. They're set to be released at the end of the month and are expected to sell out fast.

"You got to have some biscuits, you got to have some sweet cornbread, you got to have those fudgy brownie mix. So everybody loves all that ... and I know kind of about what Southern people like," Parton told "CBS Mornings."

I’m so excited to launch my new @realduncanhines’ cornbread, biscuits, and brownie mixes. 🧁 Sign-up for a chance to be the first to try them! #duncanhinespartner https://t.co/HRAe1H0RRi pic.twitter.com/HKIs32egtv — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 17, 2023

Parton launched the line just days before her 77th birthday, which she celebrated by releasing a new song, "Don't Make Me Have to Come Down There."

"Today, I decided I'm not gonna get, I'm gonna give," she wrote on Instagram on her birthday, which was Thursday.

She said her new single is about God being like a father.

"It's like God talking, like, 'Don't make me have to come down there. My children, you had best beware. I let you try my patience, as all good fathers do, but you're on my last nerve, I have had it up to here with you,'" she said.

The single is just one of the thousands of songs Parton has written in her iconic career that spans more than six decades.

She was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which led to her receiving a $100 million award from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to give to charities of her choice.

Dolly Parton speaks on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Parton said she hasn't decided where she wants to donate the money yet but is determined to put it to good use.

Her musical journey has been documented in country music history and in the hearts of all her fans, but if Hollywood were to make a movie about her life, Parton said the actor playing her would have to have her "spirit" and looks.

"She'd have to be a little bit overexaggerated. But hopefully she — that would be pretty easy," Parton said.