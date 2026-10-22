DOJ investigating Trump ally Corey Lewandowski over role at DHS, sources say

The Justice Department is looking into allegations that Corey Lewandowski, a former top adviser to ex-Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, used his DHS position for financial gain, two sources familiar with the investigation confirmed to CBS News.

The probe was opened after the Justice Department received a referral from DHS' Office of Inspector General, which shared its findings in recent weeks.

Lewandowski served as a senior adviser and de facto chief of staff to Noem until both were ousted from the department in March.

The allegations of personal financial profit are connected to contracts established under Noem's tenure at DHS, one of the sources told CBS News.

Lewandowski has not been charged with a crime, and has denied wrongdoing.

In a statement to CBS News, Corey Lewandowski's attorney Adam Trigg said: "Mr. Lewandowski has not been contacted by the Justice Department regarding any investigation, and he denies any wrongdoing when he was proudly serving his country in a voluntary capacity."

The Justice Department declined to comment. CBS News has reached out to DHS for comment.

The investigation was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Lewandowski has been part of President Trump's circle for years. He served as Mr. Trump's campaign manager early in the 2016 race, and played a role in his 2020 and 2024 campaigns.

Asked about the reported investigation on Thursday, Mr. Trump told reporters he had just heard about the matter and hadn't been briefed by Attorney General Todd Blanche, but said: "I want my people to be honest, and if they're not going to be honest, they have to be prosecuted."

Mr. Trump said he viewed dishonesty as harming not only the country but also him personally.

"If he's honest that's good. If he's not honest, you have to pay a price," the president said.

Before Noem and Lewandowski departed DHS, some senior officials privately complained about what they viewed as micromanagement of contracts and operational decisions by the former DHS secretary and her adviser, CBS News has previously reported.

Noem required her personal written approval for contracts, grants and funding obligations above $100,000. Although she intended to tighten oversight, some officials said the policy created significant backlogs for what they viewed as essential funding, including for disaster relief.