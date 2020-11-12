Trump campaign adviser Cory Lewandowski tests positive for COVID-19

Corey Lewandowski, a senior adviser for the Trump campaign, tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday, he confirmed to CBS News.

Lewandowski has been working on the legal fights mounted by the campaign in Pennsylvania as part of its efforts to halt certification of election results. Lewandowski said he believes he was infected with the coronavirus while working in Philadelphia. His diagnosis with COVID-19 was first reported by The New York Times.

Lewandowski told CBS News he isn't experiencing any symptoms and is continuing to work on the legal challenges and campaign's path forward from quarantine. He has been in Pennsylvania with former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and others since late last week working on the legal challenges there.

Lewandowski is the latest person in Mr. Trump's orbit to test positive for the coronavirus. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said Monday he became infected with the virus, as did White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and conservative activist David Bossie, who was leading Mr. Trump's post-election legal battles. Lewandowski, Meadows, Bossie and Carson attended the election night watch party at the White House.