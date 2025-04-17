152 dogs rescued from "extremely poor" conditions at Utah home

More than 150 dogs were found living in "extremely poor and overcrowded conditions" in a home in Utah on Tuesday, police said.

Animal services officers went to the house in Ogden, about 37 miles north of Salt Lake City, after receiving reports of possible animal neglect, the Ogden City Police Department said.

The officers found 152 dogs, which were removed from the property "and are currently receiving veterinary care, evaluations and shelter support," police said.

Weber County Animal Services, an animal shelter, confirmed in a Facebook post that it's helping provide accommodations for the dogs.

"The animals are currently at the Weber County Animal Shelter in kennels in spare rooms, separate from the other animals in our care to prevent the spread of possible diseases," the post reads. "We are currently working with rescue groups and partners at other animal shelters to provide medical care and possible relocation for these animals."

Neighbors told Salt Lake City CBS affiliate KUTV they were shocked by the discovery of the dogs.

"I would think I would hear that many dogs barking, but I haven't heard anything," one woman who lives nearby, Kelsey Bell, said.

"How did anybody else not know about that with all the dogs barking? It's not a big house," said another woman, Angela Allen, who lives down the street. "It's like, how did the dogs go to the bathroom? And what were they doing with the dogs?"

The investigation was ongoing.