DOGE says it has canceled thousands of federal contracts, grants and leases. Here's a searchable list.

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has been publishing every contract, grant and lease it claims to have canceled on its website for months.

But DOGE's "Wall of Receipts" can't be searched, and its data can't be downloaded easily by those without programming knowledge. CBS News is publishing all the data available on DOGE's website in a searchable and savable format below. This page will refresh every morning at approximately 7 a.m. EST, but DOGE does not update its data each day.

DOGE calculates a contract's value as the total potential value — a method federal contracting experts have criticized and likened to a credit card maximum, rather than a realistic estimate of planned spending. It then subtracts the total amount obligated from that value to estimate "savings."

CBS News and other media outlets have identified numerous errors in DOGE's accounting, putting the savings far lower than the task force suggests on its website. And while DOGE touts massive budget cuts, a CBS News analysis found that the Trump administration actually spent more in its first 100 days than over the same period last year.

DOGE withholds data for some contracts without explanation, including all contracts from the U.S. Agency for International Development. That data is marked as "Not disclosed" in the tables below.

