Despite an ever-evolving landscape of investment opportunities, gold has stood the test of time as a reliable and valuable asset. After all, gold tends to be a reliable store of value, and its other unique benefits, like hedging against inflation and mitigating risk from other investment assets, can prove attractive to investors.

Those unique benefits are likely responsible for the uptick in interest in gold investing over the past year. And, when you add in the recent jump in gold prices, the allure of gold investing remains strong, so it's likely that even more investors will consider an investment in the precious metal.

But while adding gold to your portfolio can be a smart move, is gold investing a smart option for novice and beginner investors? After all, there can be a learning curve to any type of investing — and that includes gold. The short answer is yes, in most cases, it makes sense for beginner investors to consider gold — and if you're one of them, you may want to consider making your move this year.

Does gold investing make sense for beginner investors in 2024?

There are a few different reasons why gold investing can make sense for new investors, including:

Gold hedges against economic uncertainty

One of the primary reasons gold remains an attractive investment is its ability to act as a hedge against economic uncertainty. And, the global economy is continuing to navigate through a series of challenges, from geopolitical tensions to lingering inflation concerns.

In times of economic instability, gold tends to retain its value or even appreciate, providing a safeguard for investors against market downturns. Novice investors, who might generally be more risk-averse, can benefit from allocating a portion of their portfolio to gold as a means of mitigating potential losses during turbulent times.

It's a store of value amid inflation

Inflationary pressures have been a concern in recent years, and while the Federal Reserve has taken steps to help temper inflation, 2024 is no exception. According to the most recent inflation report, the inflation rate still hovers above 3% — so many investors are seeking assets that can preserve their purchasing power.

And, gold has historically proven itself as a reliable store of value during periods of inflation. That's because, unlike traditional currency, which can depreciate in the face of rising inflation, gold tends to maintain its worth. So, beginner investors looking to protect their wealth from the erosive effects of inflation should consider incorporating gold into their investment strategy.

It's a smart move for portfolio diversification

Beginner investors often face the challenge of constructing a well-balanced portfolio that can weather various market conditions. But diversification is a fundamental principle in investment strategy and gold serves as an excellent means to achieve it. That's because gold's low correlation with other assets, particularly stocks, bonds and real estate, makes it an effective diversification tool.

By incorporating gold into their portfolios, novice investors can reduce overall risk and enhance the potential for stable, long-term returns. Ultimately, diversification helps create a resilient investment portfolio that can withstand the volatility inherent in financial markets, offering a smoother journey for those just starting their investment journey.

There's limited supply but increasing demand

Gold's intrinsic value is closely tied to its scarcity, and this characteristic sets it apart from many other investments. Unlike regular currencies, the supply of gold is finite. The limited availability of this precious metal, then, enhances its appeal as an investment option.

And, the demand for gold continues to grow, driven by factors such as jewelry, industrial applications and investment demand. So, as demand rises and supply remains constrained, the potential for price appreciation becomes more compelling for beginner investors.

Tech advances have made gold investing simple

Technology advances have facilitated new and accessible ways for investors to engage with gold. In recent years, things like digital platforms and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have revolutionized the gold investment landscape. Gold ETFs, for example, provide a convenient way for investors to gain exposure to gold without the need for physical ownership.

These innovations enable novice investors to buy and sell gold more easily and affordably than ever before, making the gold investing landscape more inclusive for beginners seeking to diversify their portfolios.

The bottom line

In 2024, gold investing stands out as a compelling option for beginner investors seeking stability, diversification and long-term wealth preservation. As a hedge against economic uncertainty, a store of value amidst inflation and a tool for portfolio diversification — and with the added benefits of limited supply and increasing demand — gold offers a well-rounded investment opportunity. While no investment is without risk, the appeal of gold is a beacon for beginner investors navigating the complexities of the current financial landscape.