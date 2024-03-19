Do young pets need pet insurance? Here's what vets think

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pet insurance can be beneficial for pets of all ages, even puppies and kittens. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pet insurance helps pet parents cover a portion of their veterinary bills. Say, your dog is happily playing, when a sudden awkward twist leads to a knee injury. If the treatment requires surgery, the vet bill could range from $1,500 to $5,000. However, with pet insurance, your coverage may pay for up to 90% of the bill, depending on your provider and plan.

Pet insurance policies vary, but you can get coverage for injuries, illnesses and general well-being. The primary benefit of pet insurance is that it helps you get the care and treatment your furry companion needs. Without it, you may be forced to make tough decisions if you're unable to afford the costs otherwise.

Fortunately, pet insurance is available for pets of any age. You can find an affordable plan even if your pet is older. But do younger pets need pet insurance? Since younger pets are generally healthier than older ones, is the need for pet insurance reduced? We consulted several veterinarians to get their opinions on whether younger pets need pet insurance.

Do young pets need pet insurance?

The veterinarians we spoke to had a variety of things to say when asked about pet insurance for young pets. Here's how it broke down:

Yes, young pets need pet insurance

"Yes young pets need pet insurance," says Dr. Aziza Glass, the owner of CAWLM Veterinary Hospital in Houston, Texas. "Puppies explore their environment, and sometimes that can result in injuries and sickness, like a foreign body, parvovirus infection and more."

Dr Joanna Woodnutt MRCVS, a veterinarian and founder of Petlearnia, also recommends insurance when your furry friend is young. "If you can afford to, it's generally a good idea to get pet insurance as soon as you get a pet," says Woodnutt, who cites that expensive accidents like road traffic collisions are more common in young pets.

Woodnutt points to another important reason to consider pet insurance when your pet is younger: "Pet insurance usually excludes pre-existing conditions, and they'll often exclude problems related to those conditions as well. If your 8-month-old uninsured dog breaks a leg, and you decide to buy insurance [in the] future, they'll usually exclude that leg from future claims."

No, young pets don't need pet insurance

All the veterinary professionals we consulted agree that pet insurance could benefit younger pets but acknowledge that might not be a financial option for some. You may not want to purchase pet insurance if the premiums are more than you can comfortably afford.

If you don't have pet insurance and your pet suffers an injury or illness, consider your options for covering the veterinary bill. "Many pet parents have a pet savings account, and others rely on care plans such as CareCredit or ScratchPay in more expensive situations," notes Dr. Katy Nelson, a senior veterinarian at Chewy. "However, pet insurance may be much more affordable than many pet parents think—especially when compared with human health policies—so make sure you check out different policies before you decide against insurance."

What should pet owners without insurance do to pay for unexpected veterinary expenses out-of-pocket? Woodnutt says your first action should be to discuss your budget with your veterinary team to explore options for controlling the costs. "As vets, we like to talk about the spectrum of care, meaning that sometimes the gold standard treatment isn't actually appropriate. While we'd love to treat all animals with the absolute best, there are perfectly adequate treatments that we can use if money is an issue."

Important considerations for pet insurance coverage

If you do decide to get pet insurance, aim to find a provider that offers the best balance of affordable premiums and comprehensive coverage tailored to your pet's specific needs.

"Make sure you are well aware of what your policy covers and if your pet has any pre-existing conditions," adds Glass. "Also, most pet insurance providers use a reimbursement model where you will have to pay the total cost of care upfront. Make sure to research how long it will take to receive reimbursement. Some providers will reimburse the same day while others can take a month or more."

Another important consideration is whether you want to include a wellness plan in your coverage. These policies are often offered as optional add-ons that cover wellness exams, vaccines, dental care and other preventative treatments.

The bottom line

Pet insurance can safeguard your finances against a large and unexpected veterinary bill if your pet suddenly requires care. Many veterinarians recommend pet insurance if the premiums are affordable. Consider shopping and comparing reputable pet insurance providers to find an affordable plan with your desired options.