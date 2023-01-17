How much is pet insurance a month?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The monthly cost of pet insurance ranges based on a series of factors. Ron Chapple/Getty Images

Everyone knows that getting a pet can be expensive. There's pet food, treats, annual vaccines - and of course, the occasional holiday-themed outfit you just can't pass up.

And with these costs continuing to rise, more pet parents are looking for ways to save money while still treating their furry friends. If you've been trying to find a way to save on your pet's veterinary bills, you should consider pet insurance.

Before you sign up for a policy, you should read below to understand how much pet insurance may cost per month and how to save as much as possible.

Before you sign up for a policy, you should understand how much pet insurance may cost per month and how to save as much as possible.

What is pet insurance?

Pet insurance is an optional insurance policy that pet owners can purchase for their dog, cat or, depending on the provider, exotic pet. These policies may cover accidents, illnesses and treatments like dental cleanings. Pet insurance usually doesn't cover routine exams and annual shots, but you can purchase a supplemental wellness plan that does.

Some pet insurance companies will pay your vet directly and send you a bill if there are any fees they do not cover. Most pet insurance policies, however, require that you pay the bill first and then file a claim for reimbursement.

How much does pet insurance cost per month?

The monthly cost of pet insurance depends on several factors, including your pet's age, their health, if they're a mixed breed or a pure breed and more. Like other types of insurance policies, you should compare prices among different companies.

For example, on average, Lemonade charges $14 a month for a cat policy. According to the insurer, the average cost of pet insurance for a cat is $25 a month.

The cost of a dog's policy has an even wider range. For example, Lemonade charges $37 a month while other competitors can charge more or less, depending on the factors mentioned. The average cost of pet insurance for a dog is $66 a month, Lemonade says.

Not sure what it would cost to insure your cat or dog? You can quickly check Lemonade's prices here now.

How to get cheaper pet insurance

To find a less expensive policy, sign up for a plan with a higher deductible. You'll have to pay more out of pocket if you need to file a claim, but you will pay less in monthly premiums.

Also: try to sign up for pet insurance sooner rather than later. The longer you wait, the more likely it is that your pet will have pre-existing conditions that insurance will not cover. This means you will have to pay for those treatments yourself instead of being reimbursed by the insurance company.

How to get discounted rates

Many insurance companies give you a discount if you have multiple policies. If you already have car, homeowners, or renters insurance, you can contact that provider and ask if they offer pet insurance.

If you find a pet insurance company that offers other types of insurance, you can ask them how rates would change if you switched your auto, renters or homeowners policy. Contact an insurance broker who can help you find the most savings for all of your insurance needs, including pet insurance.

Make sure to utilize any career-based discounts. For example, Fetch by the Dodo offers a 10% discount on pet insurance premiums every month if you're a veteran or current servicemember. Some companies may also offer discounts to teachers and other education professionals.

Before you sign up for a policy, call and ask if they have any special discounts. If you're insuring multiple pets, ask about a bundle discount.