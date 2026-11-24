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Having a will is an important step toward protecting your financial legacy, but it won't address every possible issue. EmirMemedovski/Getty Images

Having a will in place can make a difficult time easier for your loved ones. A will gives you a say in how your assets are distributed after your death, helps prevent disputes over your estate and provides other important guidance for the people you leave behind — yet recent research from USAA shows that just 19% of Americans have a will or estate plan in place. And even a carefully written will can have limitations.

For example, what happens if you're seriously injured or become too ill to manage your finances? Your bills and other financial obligations won't disappear, and someone may need to step in to handle them — but a will can be limited help in those cases. Being a spouse, adult child or named executor doesn't automatically give someone the legal authority to make those decisions, after all.

That's why it's worth looking beyond your will when evaluating your estate plan. Another legal document, known as a power of attorney, can play an important role in protecting your finances under certain circumstances. But do you actually need one if you've already written a will? That's what we'll examine below.

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Do you need a power of attorney if you already have a will?

In most cases, having both a will and a power of attorney is a smart move because these documents address different situations. A will generally determines what happens to your assets after you die, while a power of attorney allows someone you choose to act on your behalf while you're still alive. Here's why that distinction matters:

A will doesn't give anyone authority over your finances while you're alive

A common misconception is that naming an executor in your will gives that person the ability to manage your financial affairs whenever necessary. In reality, an executor's authority generally begins after your death and after any required court appointment. That means your executor typically can't use your will to access your bank accounts, pay your mortgage or handle other financial matters if you're hospitalized or become incapacitated.

Without another legal arrangement in place, your family may have to seek court authorization to manage certain financial responsibilities on your behalf. And that, in turn, could potentially add expenses and delays during an already difficult situation.

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A power of attorney can help protect your finances during an emergency

A financial power of attorney allows you to designate a trusted individual, known as your agent, to handle specific financial matters on your behalf. Depending on the authority you grant, that person may be able to:

Pay bills, including mortgage payments and insurance premiums

Manage bank accounts and certain investments

Handle tax filings and financial paperwork

Communicate with financial institutions

Manage property or conduct certain real estate transactions

A durable power of attorney is particularly important because it generally remains effective if you become incapacitated. A standard, nondurable power of attorney may terminate under those circumstances. You can also determine when the authority begins. Some documents take effect immediately, while others become effective only after specified conditions are met, such as a determination of incapacity.

Neither document replaces the other

While you may have a comprehensive will, it generally won't address financial decisions that need to be made during your lifetime. Likewise, a power of attorney doesn't determine who inherits your assets. In fact, the authority granted under a power of attorney generally ends when you die.

At that point, responsibility for administering your estate shifts to the executor or another legally authorized representative. Having both documents can therefore help establish who handles your affairs during your lifetime and who oversees your estate after your death.

What should you consider before creating a power of attorney?

While a power of attorney can provide valuable financial protections, the details matter. Giving someone legal authority over your finances is a significant decision, so it's important to understand how the arrangement works before signing anything. Here's what to consider:

Choose your agent carefully

Your agent may have access to sensitive financial information and significant control over certain assets. For that reason, you should select someone who is trustworthy, financially responsible and capable of handling potentially complicated decisions.

That person doesn't necessarily have to be your spouse or adult child. You can choose another trusted individual, and naming a backup agent may also be worthwhile if your first choice becomes unavailable.

Understand the authority you're granting

Not every power of attorney provides the same level of control. A limited power of attorney might authorize someone to complete a specific transaction, while a broader document could allow your agent to manage multiple aspects of your financial life.

Certain actions, such as making gifts or changing beneficiary arrangements, may require explicit authorization under state law. Reviewing these provisions carefully can help prevent unintended consequences.

Make sure your documents comply with state law

Power of attorney requirements vary by state, including rules governing signatures, witnesses, notarization and the authority agents can exercise. Financial institutions may also have procedures for reviewing these documents.

Working with an estate planning attorney can help ensure that your paperwork is legally valid and structured to meet your needs. It's also worth reviewing your documents periodically, particularly after major life changes such as marriage, divorce, retirement or the death of a designated agent.

The bottom line

Having a will is an important step toward protecting your financial legacy, but it doesn't necessarily address what happens if you need help managing your money while you're alive. A durable financial power of attorney can help fill that gap by allowing someone you trust to step in when necessary.

Ultimately, the goal is to make sure your financial affairs can be handled appropriately under different circumstances. Taking time to establish both documents, along with any necessary health care directives, can help reduce uncertainty, avoid unnecessary legal complications and give your loved ones clearer guidance when they need it most.