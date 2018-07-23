Do you have an expectation of privacy when using a car service?

A driver in Missouri is accused of live-streaming video of hundreds of rides without telling his passengers. The driver worked for the Uber and Lyft ride-sharing services in the St. Louis area. He streamed the rides through a live video website called Twitch, which is popular for live-streams of video gaming.

CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman tells "CBS This Morning" that even though the driver reportedly told some riders the cameras were just for security, he probably didn't do anything illegal.

"Missouri, where this took place, is a one-party consent state," Klieman said, referring to laws that allow recording as long as one of the people involved approves. "It was OK, it is totally legal. It means if you and I have a conversation or you're in my car and you're having a conversation — no expectation of privacy. It is legal to be able to do this."

Despite that, Klieman says what the driver did is still unsettling.

"The live-streaming part is what we would call the ick factor, it really makes us [feel] creepy."

Klieman says in a one-party consent state that makes it legal to disseminate and even monetize secret recordings of people. Only the companies involved or the legislature can take action to change that.

"Uber and Lyft could easily enact a policy, so could legislation, where you could say, although you're in a one-party consent state... that you should not be able to disseminate to anyone except by subpoena," Klieman said.